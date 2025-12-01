"AITA for asking all the GFs in my fiancé’s friend group to be my bridesmaid except one?"

I (23F) got engaged a year ago Christmas Day to my fiancé Eric (25M). We’ve been together almost 4 years and living together basically since the begging. Sadly,I don’t really have close friends anymore- the friends I did have passed away in a car accident a couple years ago. So naturally, most of our social circle comes from my fiancé’s friend group, who have all know each other since kindergarten.

One of these friends, Tony, has a girlfriend “Alyssa” they are not engaged. She’s been in the group longer than I have, and when I first met her, i genuinely liked her. Over time she’s become…A pick-me girl is the best way to describe it. Everything has to go her way, she constantly changes plans, and she contradicts everything I say.