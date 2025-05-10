'AITA for asking BF of three years to not go to a wedding without me?'

His friend responded that they couldn’t have every one bring a plus one. As my boyfriend thought it was a decision for all of their mutual friends who wasn’t married he said he understood. However, it now seems that I’m the only one of the girlfriends/wife’s who are not invited.

I would really hate for him to miss this event, but clearly the fiancée doesn’t like me and I feel like if my boyfriend went without me it would be making it okay for her to exclude me for no real reason.

I think he should ask his friend why I’m the only one not invited and ask how he’s friend would’ve reacted if it was the other way around and it was them in our situation.