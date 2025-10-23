'AITA for asking my BF to stay until the end of our pedicure instead of leaving to 'get exercise?''

I just found it inconsiderate. We went together, it was supposed to be something shared, and he couldn’t stay 25 more minutes until I was done? It wasn’t like I was getting a massage or a long service. He basically bailed halfway through a date to make it home in time for an online hangout.

My friends said I wasn’t being unreasonable and that it was rude of him to leave like that. But he made me feel like I was overreacting for wanting him to stay until the end.

So, AITA for thinking it was disrespectful and asking him to just wait with me until the pedicure was done?