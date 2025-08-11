'AITA for asking my boyfriend who he would save if childbirth put my life at risk?'

I always imagined that love would make the decision impossible to answer so easily, or at least make him unsure. Instead, he was certain. It made me feel like my life matters less and I’m valuable only up to a certain point.

I tried to explain that a person who already exists, with relationships, a history, and people who love them, has a different weight in the world than someone not yet born. I’m not saying losing a child wouldn’t be tragic, but the idea that he would let me go so easily is devastating.