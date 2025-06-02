'AITA for asking my brother-in-law to thank us when he just had a baby?'

My husband told him (maybe not in the nicest way - he was heated) that a simple thank you text would make me and his parents feel appreciated for helping out this week and gifting his wife with flowers/balloon after her delivery.

My brother in law did not receive this feedback well and went off about how he could have asked his friend to help with the pets. He didn’t think it was a big ask and said they already received tons of flowers/balloons and don’t need more.

His excuse was that he has busy with the baby, has not been getting good sleep, and just because he doesn’t express his appreciation “doesn’t mean he doesn’t feel it.” He said my husband won’t understand until he has kids of his own.