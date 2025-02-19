'AITA for asking my brother to pay to use the family cabin after he refused to help restore it?'

You are NTA. Your brother is an entitled AH. Your mother seems to be an AH, also. Your brother refused to contribute his time or money to help with the restoration and now wants take full advantage of your efforts.

Ask your mother where she was when you needed help and your brother was nowhere to be found. Why didn’t her “family helps family” BS apply then? The cabin is yours, he had his chance.

Ontario_lives

$500 for a week, I will take it. We are paying close to $2000 for a cottage in PEI for a week (and it is NOT on the water). People saying $500 is too much are out to lunch.

Bonnm42