'AITA for asking my coworker to pay for my parking ticket?' 'I PROTESTED.'

"AITA for asking my coworker to pay for my parking ticket?"

I (23F) work for a company in a pretty big city. I have a coworker (24F) that I sometimes go out to dinner with because we both enjoy going out to restaurants. for context, I moved to this city for this job and my coworker was born and raised here, so she often introduces me to restaurants she enjoys. Yesterday, we made plans to go to a restaurant in downtown.

I was driving us, and as every downtown city is, parking was hard to find. about a block away from the restaurant, there was an area where I could potentially park along the street. There were no signs saying not to park there, however the lack of cars in this particular area made me feel unsure if we were allowed to park here.