'AITA for asking my ex to move out after discovering she lied about where she was going?'

This kind of got my anxiety going, so I checked her location (we've been sharing it basically forever), which was turned off for the first time ever

I really panicked and made the mistake of violating her privacy, checking her insta on her PC, and found out she was actually meeting someone she met at work (way before she broke up with me, btw).

I confronted her immediately, we argued a whole bunch, but ended up apologizing: me for invading her privacy, and her for lying to me. I ended up telling her the situation was too much for me, and wanted for her to move out ASAP, she ended up staying for a couple more weeks