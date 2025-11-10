'AITA for asking my fiancé to pay for the whole prenup process?'

I (26F) recently got engaged to my fiancé (28M) after 3 years of dating. I’m in a PhD program while he’s been working for 6 years and he has far more wealth and assets than me. He would like a prenup to protect his existing assets and I’m totally ok with that.
I just asked him to pay for a lawyer for me to review it. He was miffed and asked why he should pay for my lawyer on top of paying for his lawyer to draft the prenup. He said I could just trust him and sign without a lawyer looking at it.
I said if he has a lawyer and I don’t, the prenup might not hold up in court if it came down to that. And even if it did hold up in court, I’d want a lawyer anyway to make sure it’s fair because it’s unequal if he has one and I don’t. And quite frankly, the prenup is entirely benefitting him so I don’t want to pay for it.
I could theoretically afford it if I sacrificed some of my minimal savings but he makes literally 10x what I do. So based on all that I don’t want to pay. We have not resolved this disagreement yet and I’m wondering if I am the ahole for asking him to pay for my lawyer?
vabirder said:
Do not just trust him and sign. That is not good advice. Don’t sign until you can afford your own lawyer from a different firm. If that delays your marriage, so be it.
grayblue_grrl said:
"Trust me. Sign this." NEVER a good idea. IF this is the hill he is willing to die on, then you should not marry him. You are right. He is wrong. It sounds like he is going to make sure you have "nothing" if when you leave him. And if you are planning kids he'll expect free labour etc etc. You want all that covered. NTA.
SmellMajestic7355 said:
Are you sure you want to marry a man who thinks you're dumb enough to sign a prenup without a lawyer?
ElemWiz said:
NTA. I wouldn't care if he was the reincarnation of Fred Rogers, you get a lawyer to review that prenup.
Sample-quantity said:
NTA, and if he won't cover your expenses for this, of course do not sign and I'd reconsider the marriage. He does not respect you.
RevenueDowntown6771 said:
NTA and big old red flag. If you should trust him, he should trust you and not have the prenup.