"AITA for asking my fiancé to pay for the whole prenup process?"

I (26F) recently got engaged to my fiancé (28M) after 3 years of dating. I’m in a PhD program while he’s been working for 6 years and he has far more wealth and assets than me. He would like a prenup to protect his existing assets and I’m totally ok with that.

I just asked him to pay for a lawyer for me to review it. He was miffed and asked why he should pay for my lawyer on top of paying for his lawyer to draft the prenup. He said I could just trust him and sign without a lawyer looking at it.