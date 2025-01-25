'WIBTA for asking my fiancé for a prenup after he fought against it to his family?' UPDATED

They said they'd make it very fair, no stupid clauses or anything like that, and they'd sort me out with a separate impartial lawyer to help me go through it, but they felt it fair that my fiance was protected in a worst case scenario.

While I didn't want to plan for divorce, I did see where they were coming from, and this honestly sounds like the fairest approach to a prenup I've ever heard, considering the way they were phrasing it was as a formality we hopefully wouldn't need that they'd try to keep as fair as possible.