'AITA for asking bride to reimburse me after I got kicked out of her wedding party for a false rumor?'

The rumor was started by another bridesmaid who was upset that me and the guy she was currently talking to used to have a relationship years ago and when he found out that I was on the trip he started asking her questions concerning me and my life at the present time.

I have not spoken to this guy since we cut off contact 2 years ago. So she saw me conversing with one of the grooms friends at the bar we had gone to the first night of the trip. She took it upon herself to start saying that she saw me and this friend of the grooms who was married sneak off to the bathroom to hookup.