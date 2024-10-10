'AITA for asking my friend to change her Halloween costume?' 'Her outfit wasn't really appropriate.'

She looked awesome, but I told her that her outfit wasn't really appropriate to trick or treat with children. I told her that it was amazing for the club, but maybe not to be around children and parents. She told me that there was nothing inappropriate, she was dressed as a devil like many people/kids.

I said that I felt like it wasn't very appropriate and asked if she could wear a different outfit to go trick or treating and then change at my house before going to the club. She got very mad at me and said that I was basically calling her names, and that I was just jealous because I couldn't pull off this outfit and wasn't as pretty as her, and I didn't want her to get more attention than me.