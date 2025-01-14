'AITA for asking my friend to leave my birthday dinner?' 'She made the entire night about her.'

Someone would try to talk about something lighthearted, like their new job or a recent trip, and Claire would somehow find a way to turn it into something about her struggles. "Oh, you went to Italy? That must be nice. I can’t even afford a vacation because I’m paying for therapy," or, "Oh, you got a promotion? Must be nice to have your life together."

By the time dessert came, I was barely holding it together. I didn’t want to make a scene, but I was frustrated that my birthday dinner had become "Claire's Pity Party." I quietly asked her if we could maybe focus on something more positive, and she rolled her eyes and said, "Wow, sorry I’m not cheerful enough for you on your special day."