'AITA for asking my friend to pay me back for breaking an expensive skincare product?' 'The bottle is made of glass.'

"AITA for asking my friend to pay me back for breaking an expensive skincare product?"

A few days ago, I (F24) hosted a sleepover with two of my friends, both also 24. At the end of the night, while we were all taking off our makeup, I told them they could use any of the skincare products in my bathroom cabinet. I'm really into skincare and have a variety of products, ranging from drugstore to high-end.

A few moments later, one of my friends, Jane, told me she accidentally dropped and broke one of my skincare products. It was the SK II Pitera Essence, which retails for about about $134. The bottle is made of glass, so it's quite fragile. It was about 80% full since I had just bought it a couple of weeks earlier.