'AITA for asking my friend to give back a gift I gave her after she openly expressed that she would be getting rid of it?'

I explained that I didn't know the brand, but the person running the estate sale had assured me that they were authentic and had been a wedding gift to the previous owners. At the mention of the estate sale, Mary became visibly disgusted.

Although she didn't say anything to my face, she was very passive aggressive towards me for the rest of the afternoon. I overheard her whispering to some of the other guests about how I had the audacity to give her a used item and that she would be discarding them later.

After the event was over, I approached her privately, not wanting to make a scene and asked that if she wasn't going to use the glasses, if she could give them back as I would put them to good use and know their quality.