'AITA for asking my future in-laws for money?' 'I currently earn $170,000 a year.'

My fiance's parents are loaded. Old money loaded. They can afford what I'm asking no problem. I make very good money at my job. I'm currently 27 and earn over $170,000 USD a year. Tim is a teacher. He doesn't make as much bit he has a trust fund so he works sort of as public service. It's big in his family.
Recently I had a weird conversation with him and his folks. They think after the wedding I should quit working and be a stay at home mom. I thought they were joking and kind of laughed. They are perfectly serious. They think it's emasculating that I earn more than Tim.
Over the course of my career I will earn much more than him. But his trust fund is low seven figures. He could afford to pay me what I earn yearly but he can't due to the stipulations of his trust. His mom on the other hand, has lots of interest built up in her trust.
So I offered a solution I thought was fair. They set up an unrecoverable trust for me. They must contribute my gross earnings yearly with bumps for anticipated raises and promotions. The deposits would be for the next 35 years. That was I'm a stay at home mom, Tim is the breadwinner, and I'm protected in the case of a divorce.
They went nuts. Apparently I'm ridiculous for thinking they will give me money. I offered a compromise. I sign a prenup wherein I am entitled to half of Tim's trust fund in the case of divorce of I give up my career.
Also not acceptable to them. I'm kind of at a loss. Do they honestly think I would give up my career with zero safety net? My mom says I'm being kind of rude putting everything in such stark monetary terms. I think I'm being reasonable. What do you think?
Informal_Ask6646 said:
Old money is weird. They live by their own rules. They are not worried about a divorce because you are a possession to show off, like a nice car or watch. If Tim gets tired of you later, you should feel blessed he let you enjoy the time with his family he did.
I work with a lot of these families, and it’s wild how they actually view people. They will do charities and say nice things to the public to keep up appearances. But you just got a first hand experience of what the true behind the scenes conversations look like. Don’t quit your job, if they have a problem with it ensure the trust is setup in your name.
bigsigh7 said:
My mother was guilted into giving up her career to stay home as a mom and it was the worst decision she's ever made. Her circumstances were a little different, but she was also married to a man whose family had money and told her she needed to focus on being a mother, and he was going to be a lawyer and take care of her and all of that stuff a immigrant's daughter dreams of.
And then that didn't happen and she was stuck at home relying on him for money that he wasn't bringing in. But by then her career was gone, she was 40 with three kids, an associate's degree that she never got the chance to further with the company that would have paid for more schooling...
And all her friends from that job were gone too. No professional connections, no honed skills, no income. You never know what could happen. Don't let yourself be unprepared.
kiwi62300 said:
NTA, they are asking you to give up financial security for him but don’t want him risk anything in return. You are 27 making $170,000 a year, you are obviously good at what you’re doing and have put the work in.
This is the time that your fiancé should be standing up for you and shutting his family down, his response here should tell you everything you need to know about your future marriage. Don’t do it, protect your future first.
Scenarioing said:
Your proposals didn't fit their plan to totally control you and your husband and dole out money based on compliance with their instructions and ultimately being in charge of any children you have and so on. Get that pre-nup. To protect YOU.
Redeeming_Reader_34 said:
NTA. If it’s emasculating that you earn more, that’s a problem your finance needs to handle himself. You have earned your career and pension. They cannot expect you to just give that up to save face. I’d seriously consider whether or not you want to be a part of a family like that. And Tim either needs to back you on what you want or decide himself if he’s okay with being “emasculated."
Ok-Presentation9740 said:
You are doing exactly as you should. Women are not moving backwards for mens egos to be stroked. They were comfortable telling you to uproot your life for Tim’s manhood but immediately uncomfortable when you asked for a safety net? NTA