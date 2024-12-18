'AITA for asking my (future) MIL to not go into/ask permission before going into the room we stay in at their house when we visit?'

I’ve had conversations with my fiance about how over bearing she can be when it comes to her hosting, and has private conversations with her she reiterates that “it’s just how she was raised” and does not seem to understand at all how uncomfortable this makes me as a guest in her house.

When says something to her in front of people (ex-Mom she knows where XYZ is) she gets upset and reminds everyone that “she is still the host in her house”. I fully understand her wanting to host well, but I’ve expressed many times that just having privacy/ the feeling of privacy, will make the largest difference in how comfortable I am in their house & make me feel RESPECTED.