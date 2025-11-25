"AITA for asking my GF to wear something more appropriate for Thanksgiving?"

My gf has met my parent before and her clothing choice for that event didn’t give a good impression . She likes to wear very fitted and short clothes that she does looks great in but they are not the best outfits for meeting people.

She met them was when she came to me to a family funeral and her black dress was more of the club outfit than anything. It was not a good first impression. My sister actually asked me if I brought an escort because she couldn’t believe that someone would wear a club outfit to a funeral.

I played it off that I invited her last minute and that was the only back dress she owns. She is invited for Thanksgiving and my mom put a reminder in the family chat that everyone be family friendly.