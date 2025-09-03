'AITA for asking my girlfriend not to use my late dog as inspiration for art?'

I told her as calmly and gently as I could that I wasn’t really comfortable with that. It’s not that I don’t appreciate her wanting to include him, but he wasn’t just a random dog. He was family, and I’m still grieving. The idea of seeing his image used in something commercial, even if no one else knows it’s him, feels weird to me. Like he's being turned into a product.

She didn’t take it well. She said I was being controlling, and that as an artist she should be able to draw inspiration from wherever she wants. That it’s just a dog, and I should feel honored she wanted to include him.