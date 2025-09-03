'AITA for asking my girlfriend not to use my late dog as inspiration for art?'

I'm 32 and my girlfriend is 28. We've been together for a few years now and we live together. She's a digital artist and sells her work online. I love that she's creative and really talented, and her art style is this cute, minimalist vibe that people seem to really like, especially when she draws animals.
Anyway, my dog Max passed away about six months ago. He'd been with me since college, so over 10 years, and honestly he was my best friend. Losing him hit me really hard. I'm still not fully over it, and even just seeing photos of him can make me emotional.
A few days ago, she showed me a sketch of a dog, and I instantly recognized it as Max. Same little spot over his eye, same posture, even the expression was spot on. I asked if it was supposed to be him and she said kind of, but also that she was planning to use it in a new collection of pet illustrations she’s going to sell.
I told her as calmly and gently as I could that I wasn’t really comfortable with that. It’s not that I don’t appreciate her wanting to include him, but he wasn’t just a random dog. He was family, and I’m still grieving. The idea of seeing his image used in something commercial, even if no one else knows it’s him, feels weird to me. Like he's being turned into a product.
She didn’t take it well. She said I was being controlling, and that as an artist she should be able to draw inspiration from wherever she wants. That it’s just a dog, and I should feel honored she wanted to include him.
Now she’s acting distant and says I’m overreacting and being selfish for asking her to change her creative plans over something that, in her words, only I would notice. But to me, it’s not just a drawing. It’s Max. So yeah. AITA for asking my girlfriend not to use my late dog in art she plans to sell?
Educational-Lime-393 said:
NTA. The fact that she described him as "just" a dog is enough to make your girlfriend a major AH.
Goodcanadiangirl said:
Nta - I’d dump anyone who called my late or current dog - just a dog. She seems horrifically awful, self centered, and cold.
Successful-Emu-1412 said:
As an artist; NTA, your dog is essentially a family member, it’s in poor taste to sell art of an identifying person or animal without the consent of the owner or family.
Otherwise_Mix_3305 said:
Someone who loves you would respect your wishes on this. They certainly wouldn’t minimize you, your grief or your pet by saying that you are overreacting and it’s just a dog. You are NTA.
champagneblame said:
NTA - if you're not comfortable with someone selling images of your lost pet then she shouldn't do it, that's kind of basic decency.
mathhews95 said:
NTA. "it's just a dog" now eh?