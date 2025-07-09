'AITA for begging my musical theater girlfriend to stop serenading me in traffic?'

If she reacts negatively then she’s not such a “wonderful person”. Please think about what you wrote. “…I really do feel lucky to have her in my life...”. I hope she feels luck to have you in her life. Don’t ignore bad or rude behavior because you think a person a a great catch.

spellbunny

NTA, but you have to stop worrying about being "too sensitive". Don't be passive aggressive or avoidant about it. It really does bother you, she needs to know. You have to sit her down properly, take her by the hand and tell her WHY this bothers you. Don't make it about her, it's not even about the singing. Explain how it makes YOU feel like she doesn't want to talk to you.