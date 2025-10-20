'AITA for asking my girlfriend’s brother 'what kind of a man' he is?'

Anna had a big grocery haul today and her van recently kicked the bucket, so Lara and I offered to take her. We drove her to the store, helped with the shopping, and loaded everything into my car.

On the drive back, Randall texted Anna asking if she could pick them up some takeout on him. Anna agreed, so we made an extra stop to get their food. The plan was, when we got to their apartment building, Randall would come down to the lobby to help us bring up all the groceries and his takeout. This was agreed upon when we went to get the takeout because the parking is a pain and it's a lot to carry alone.