'AITA for asking a guest to not crochet at my bachelorette party?' + UPDATE

The trips over now, but apparently she was super peeved that I asked to limit her crocheting time, and my brother's been pestering me to apologize to her for ruining her trip.

I personally don't feel like I should, because she shouldn't have come to a bachelorette party if she didn't want to do bachelorette-y things! But I also love brother very much and I don't want this to come between us. I'm starting to doubt myself because his girlfriend sounds really annoyed with me. Please help!

Edit: I wanted to add some details in case it helps, because I think some people think I'm being a bridezilla: She was crocheting a throw blanket about the width of my entire arm span. That's what she was carrying with her to dinner, museums, wineries, etc.