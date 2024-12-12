'AITA for asking for my housekeeping to be reduced?'

So basicallyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy. I currently live at home with my mum still.
I've just finished university and landed myself a job after waiting for a long time trying to get a position in what i studied in university.
During my whole time in university, I've been paying my mum £250 rent every month... back then i was earning £430 per month.
So she was taking a big chunk of my pay each month. I ended up having debts because I was in university full time and also doing long placement hours. I was so knackered after 13 hr shifts and having an hours walk to placement and an hours walk home from placement, i was absolutely exhausted to be doing a job elsewhere.
Anyway, fast forward. I love my job but it's only part time, im currently contracted 18.5hours per week.
Obviously I would like more hours but i waited MONTHS for ANY position and this was one that came up that i jumped at just to get working again.
Now heres the issue. My mum gets her rent fully paid for her and works part time. I'm in the process of learning to drive and trying to get my own car as my job involves a little bit of travelling each day ( i work 5 days per week). I had asked my mum that if my housekeep could be reduced a little in the new year, just so i can save up quicker for a car etc.
She said no and that theres all these bills that get paid. Now, with my mum having her rent paid for her, shes saving herself over £500 a month. So it's not as if I would be making her life tough if my housekeep was reduced a little.
I earn 1k a month...not a lot..but its the NHS these days. Am i being unreasonable here? Am i the AH for asking for my housekeep to be reduced??
fahg6 writes:
250 covers the entirety of the rent for both of you? Presumably your mother is covering utilities, cable, renters insurance, etc then. Who pays for groceries?
OP replies:
So my mum gets around £1000 a month from her job, then a few benefits and then £250 from me. I get £1000 a month to pay for my bills that I have. She states that shes uses my £250 for the electric, heating, groceries etc. Here in the UK, with the benefits shes on from the government, she has her rent fully paid for by the government.
ployrt writes:
YTA. You sound like a spoiled brat.
face8 writes:
YTA. 250 is a sweet deal for everything being covered. That price is literally less than my car insurance and gasoline bill.