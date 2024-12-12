'AITA for asking for my housekeeping to be reduced?'

Now heres the issue. My mum gets her rent fully paid for her and works part time. I'm in the process of learning to drive and trying to get my own car as my job involves a little bit of travelling each day ( i work 5 days per week). I had asked my mum that if my housekeep could be reduced a little in the new year, just so i can save up quicker for a car etc.

She said no and that theres all these bills that get paid. Now, with my mum having her rent paid for her, shes saving herself over £500 a month. So it's not as if I would be making her life tough if my housekeep was reduced a little.