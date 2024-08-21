'AITA for asking my husband to take 2 hours out of his friend’s wedding day to celebrate our anniversary?'

DH noticed I was upset, and told me he would plan a little brunch for us on our anniversary. DH’s friend is getting married on a resort, and the wedding doesn’t start until evening, so we figured there would be no problem.

DH called his friend to explain the situation, and ask to be put in touch with their contact at the property to arrange something private for us at our expense for the morning.

We don’t want to make a scene or anything, we just want to take a moment for ourselves, given it’s a special day for us too. DH’s friend said no. He got really defensive and basically asked my husband why he would even think to make such a request.