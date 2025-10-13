"AITA for asking my husband to cancel our anniversary trip to Everest?"

I got married recently and my husband is an amazing soul. He is very thoughtful and loves to show love with small presents or acts of service. We also are both big travelers and that’s one of the many reasons why we connected so deeply on the first date.

One major difference in our travel styles is that he prefers art, culture, architecture, shopping, beaches and while I love those things as well, 30% of my trips are around hiking. I’m not a good hiker but I visit Colorado, Montana, northern UT/AZ etc for hiking ~1-3x a year.

Since he pays for a lot of the daily recurring costs I have been paying for most of our recent travels. But, he wanted to plan/pay for the two bigger trips for our delayed honeymoon and also our wedding anniversary.