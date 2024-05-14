'AITA for asking my husband if he did anything for Mother’s Day?' 'I feel like I'm crazy right now.'

On Mother’s Day, I woke up early to feed the baby. My husband was a little awake, so I asked him if I should expect anything for Mother’s Day and if he got anything ready. This is because I honestly would prefer to know so I’m not disappointed. He told me “when would I have the chance?”

And started getting upset. On the one hand, I don’t want him feeling bad, but on the other hand he has had two whole weeks to do something, and he could have told me he needed to spend more time out and I would have looked after baby while he did Mother’s Day errands.