'AITA for asking my husband to prioritize our family tradition over his new friendship?' UPDATED 3X

AFTER A FEW HOURS: I want to thank everyone who shared their opinion. After reading the comments and giving myself some time to reflect, I decided to talk to my husband again. I told him I felt bad for how things went earlier and that I didn’t mean to make him feel like I'm keeping him on a leash.

I also explained why our little tradition feels so special to me and how I've always seen that weekend as "our" weekend. He admitted that he hadn’t realized how much it meant to me. He said he’d been excited about the trip with his friend because it was the first time in a long while that someone reached out to him like that, and that he didn't want to let that slip away.