'AITA for asking my husband to take our son to the hospital with him while I'm on bedrest?'

That brings us to this morning. My husband wakes me up and says he is going to run to the hospital to work on my referral. I ask him to please take our 3yo son with him as he hates sitting still, being cooped up in our bedroom even with screen time, and (he’s only three very natural) he wants to play.

He doesn’t always do so safely which is okay because he is only three and doesn’t know better. I am also taking meds that make me quite drowsy. Couple that with the lack of sleep due to pain and not being able to get comfortable I know as a parent it is not safe. My husband says to me “so I am not to leave the house ever without my son” quite angrily.