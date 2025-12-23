'AITA for asking my husband to confirm our son's eye doctor appointment that he scheduled?'

We got into a huge argument over it. Ultimately, I said that we would have to agree to disagree, but I wasn't going to confirm an appointment I hadn't scheduled. I said I did my part by forwarding a message that was for him - him being the person that scheduled the appointment.

I also stated that IF I had been able to answer my phone, I would have told them to call him to confirm and given the office his phone number to call him. So again, I was firm in believing he should be the one to confirm the appointment.

I then expressed that I felt appreciative that he took the initiative to schedule the eye exam appointment and I was assuming he was taking him too. To which he said that hasn't been determined yet.