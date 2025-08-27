AITA for asking in-laws not to bring their dogs to visit our baby?' 'Let dogs be dogs.'

"AITA for asking in-laws not to bring their dogs to visit our baby?"

Let me start off by saying, I love dogs. My husband and I have had a dog for over 5 years. Dogs are the best. My in-laws have two of the same type of dogs and when all 3 of the dogs get together it’s like wrestlemania and they have the best time.

My husband and I recently adopted a baby and when my in-laws (who live a few hours away) came to visit for the first time they brought their dogs and it was a lot to have 3 dogs and a newborn. My in-laws' dogs would start barking and running around and scaring the baby. And every time we tried to get the dogs to quiet down my MIL would just say “let dogs be dogs."