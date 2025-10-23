'AITA for asking a kid to be quiet?'

2nonthrow2w2y said:

NTA. Parents these days bristle automatically anytime anyone says anything to their kids. If he was lighting the seat on fire and you'd asked him to stop, she would have had the same reaction.

Frankly, it was her responsibility to shut him up during the first, second, or third number, and she might have felt insulted or offended that you did it instead, like it was a judgement on her (bad) parenting.

Nomikii said:

NTA. More kids need to be told how to act in public by strangers. Sometimes being told by the parents just isn’t enough.

MINI UPDATE: