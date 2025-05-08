'AITA for asking my MIL not to refer to herself as 'mum' to my daughter and for how I handled the fallout?'

NTA. Your child has only one mother: you. MIL is not mum; she's grandmum. She should not be confusing your child. When faced with this, she carried on like a crazy woman. Personally, I think you went too far trying to placate her. She crossed a very reasonable boundary and there should have been consequences.

She should have been given a time out until she can and will do better.

You did have a tactical error, though. You should have talked to your husband and let him handle his own mother. Maybe she wouldn't have gone quite so crazy.