'WIBTA for asking my mom if she lied, and I had an older brother who died?'

When she was well enough for us to move back home, I was helping my mom sort through pictures and found a whole rubber banded stack of photos of the boy from a few months old until third grade. Mom got very quiet but said she must have gotten them from the J's mom by mistake.

For years I've let it go, but recently I found more pictures that were mixed up in my baby book. They obviously got stuck and weren't meant to be there, but now I'm burning with curiosity.

If I didn't have memories of him, I would say it's none of my business, but I remember this boy, and I know it can't be a cousin or a crazy young Uncle since Granny had a hysterectomy after Mom.