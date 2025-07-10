'AITA for asking my mother-in-law to stop rearranging my house?' 'She folded all my laundry.'

So my MIL comes over every Sunday for dinner which is whatever but she's started rearranging my stuff while I'm cooking and its driving me insane. It started small like she'd move my salt and pepper to what she thought was a better spot or mess with how I had my coffee mugs arranged. I didn't say anything because complaining about that seemed pretty petty.
But then last month she completely reorganized my spice cabinet while I was making dinner. She told me my system didn't make sense and alphabetical was obviously better. Took me forever to find anything after that because I had my own way of organizing things.
Two weeks ago she folded all my laundry that was on the couch. Sounds nice right? Wrong. She put everything in completely wrong places. My husband's work shirts ended up in my drawer, mixed up all the kids clothes, and somehow my underwear ended up with the kitchen towels.
This past Sunday I come out of the kitchen and find her reorganizing my bookshelf and throwing away what she called old magazines. Except they weren't magazines they were my recipe cards in magazine holders and some of them were handwritten ones from my grandmother who passed away.
I asked her to please stop moving my things and explained about the recipe cards. She got all defensive saying she was just trying to help and my house needed organization. My husband sided with her and said I should appreciate that she cares enough to help clean. Now she won't talk to me and my husband thinks I was rude for not being grateful.
AtlantaDave998 said:
NTA. She is a guest in your home. She should not be rearranging anything without your explicit permission.
LorienFey said:
NTA. Next time she comes over, start rearranging her purse. When she objects, say you're just helping her be more organized.
_FallenFlower_ said:
NTA, Your MIL is overstepping by constantly rearranging your home, and your husband should be backing you, not her. Setting boundaries isn't rude, it's necessary.
Eastern_Condition863 said:
NTA. Mopping the floors, sure. Throwing out your personal belongings and putting things away to where you can't find them is not help. It's hinderance. When she starts up, just hand her a rag and tell her the windows need washing if she's sincere about helping.
marypfra said:
NTA. If he thinks she so helpful, tell her she is welcome to organize his garage/man cave/etc that is only his stuff. Bet his tune would change real fast lol.
SunshineG0ddess said:
NTA. You didn’t ask for her help and all she’s doing is giving you more work and stressing you out.