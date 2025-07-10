'AITA for asking my mother-in-law to stop rearranging my house?' 'She folded all my laundry.'

"AITA for asking my mother-in-law to stop rearranging my house?"

So my MIL comes over every Sunday for dinner which is whatever but she's started rearranging my stuff while I'm cooking and its driving me insane. It started small like she'd move my salt and pepper to what she thought was a better spot or mess with how I had my coffee mugs arranged. I didn't say anything because complaining about that seemed pretty petty.

But then last month she completely reorganized my spice cabinet while I was making dinner. She told me my system didn't make sense and alphabetical was obviously better. Took me forever to find anything after that because I had my own way of organizing things.