'AITA for asking my mother not to eat at my wedding?'

She had already made the food and told me that she wasn't sure my parent's could come to the reception. She planned on dropping off the cold food and having the caterer and my mother-in-law "figure it out." After finding out that I made the ultimatum not my mother-in-law like my mom thought, my mom spoke to my in-laws on the phone.

Whatever they said was magic because she called me to say that she appreciated that they "actually listened" and made her feel better about combining efforts. But my mom's idea of working it out was that her small group of friends and family would eat in a separate room while the rest of the guests ate in the reception area.