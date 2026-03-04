'AITA for asking my best friend to stop texting my daughter?' UPDATED

I spoke to her gently saying that whilst I think it’s so cute that they’re able to chat more often and Riley loves being able to message her, I try to limit Riley’s screen time and I was starting to notice that she’d be messaging her instead of getting her homework done or getting ready for bed.

I asked if she could maybe limit the chats to the weekend or holidays, so she wasn’t glued to the screen late on a school night and fighting me when I tried to take the phone away. Helen was very apologetic and agreed to it but then the texts started getting strange. Here is a conversation I saw between them:

Riley: sorry auntie Helen, mom said I have to give her my phone on school nights now. But I will talk to you on Saturday! Miss you xxx

Helen: your mum can be such a pain, miss you too sweet girl! Xxx