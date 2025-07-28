'AITA for asking my BF of three years how much money he makes?' UPDATED

So now I’m sitting here, staring at my phone screen replaying the conversation in my head as wondering if I’ve been in a three-year situationship instead of a relationship where I played both girlfriend and sponsor.

I haven’t broken up with him yet. I don’t even know what I’m asking, maybe I just needed to vent. Or maybe I need someone to tell me I’m not crazy for finally seeing what’s been in my face this whole time. So yeah. That’s it for now. Thanks for reading if you got this far. Sorry if I rambled a bit lol.

No_Ordinary944 said:

you need to break up with this man. he literally called YOU who’s paid for EVERYTHING for 3 years a gold digger. what more proof do you need that you’re being used?

update me when you break it off!