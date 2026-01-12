'AITA for asking my boyfriend about his finances before marriage?'

Lerrdite wrote:

NTA. Fights and misunderstandings about money are why a lot of marriages break up. Worse if there are kids involved. You have a right to know what to expect, and if your values and habits are compatible. Seems like you're seeing a side of him that's defensive, controlling, and manipulative for the way he's trying to shut you down.

Good for you for figuring out his income and brokeness (literally) don't add up. At a minimum, he's being immature, at worst, hiding some kind of irresponsibility. Sounds like he's guarding that extra 10-30% of his income for himself ever since you voiced the discrepancy. Learning to communicate about money, and agreeing on it now, is way better than turning a blind eye.