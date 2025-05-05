'AITA for asking my boyfriend to stop talking about my body while I'm training for my sport?'

gnatdump6 wrote:

NTA - it’s kind of sad that it seems like all he cares about are your boobs being big. What if you got cancer and had mastectomies or what if you decided to stay slimmer, would he not be OK with that? I think we all have preferences on what our partners should look like, but reality is we love them for who they are. All the comments on your chest size are strange and would make me uncomfortable too.

Astraltarantula wrote:

NTA. “It’s unreasonable for me to expect him to say nothing about my body.”