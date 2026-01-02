'AITA for asking my boyfriend to clean up my mess?' UPDATED 2X

"AITA for asking my boyfriend to clean up my mess?"

I'm just in a weird situation with my boyfriend right now, and I need to know if I'm in the wrong. Basically my boyfriend (25M) and I (25F) live together, and we both work full time. I got up early yesterday morning to take the clothes out of the washing machine and hang them on the clotheshorse, but I ran out of time to do it all before I had to head off to work.

What I had managed to do was hang like half of the load on the clotheshorse and I left the rest in a kinda messy pile on the table (I was doing all this in the living room whilst sitting on the couch). I was planning on finishing it off when I got home, and I didn't really think much of it.