"AITA for asking my dad why I should reward his cheating and breaking up our family when he told me I shouldn't punish him for being happy?"

A couple of years my dad told my mom he wanted a divorce and went to be with his high school crush. It was a total surprise to mom, me (19m) and my siblings (15f, 13f and 10m).

Dad said he never cheated but when he reconnected with this woman all the feelings he had before came back and he wanted his chance with her since she was the one he missed out on back then. He even admitted he never got over her and always knew he'd leave if he got his chance with her.

I've wanted nothing to do with him since and my siblings feel similarly, only they get no choice since he has equal custody as mom. They make life awful for him and for his girlfriend though and all three hope he stops making them socialize with them soon.