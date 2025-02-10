'AITA for asking my fiancé to board our dog while I'm recovering?' 'Am I just being jealous?'

I'm having a pretty invasive surgery, and will need to be pretty low key for a few days. I was nervous about this, because the pittie always jumps on me whenever I enter a room plays pretty aggressively. I asked my fiancé if we should board her for the first few days, just to have things a bit calmer.

He travels a lot for work and boards her when she does, so she's very used to boarding. He was immediately shocked that I would ask that, saying that he would never board her unnecessarily. However, he has done so in the past when he has had a big work event or needs to focus on something, even when he's in town.