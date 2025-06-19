'AITA for not approving of my fiancé's choice of best man because of his entire vibe?'

Everyone laughed, except me. I just smiled politely, but I felt embarrassed. Then he added something like, “Hope you kept the receipts in case she changes her mind again.” That’s the part that really got to me. I had called off our engagement briefly last year during a rough patch we were going through. It was a hard time, and we’ve worked a lot to move forward from it.

After everyone left, I told my fiancé that Ryan’s comments were rude and hurtful, and that I didn’t want him to be the best man anymore. I said he could still attend the wedding, of course, but I didn’t feel comfortable with him having such a central role.