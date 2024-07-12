'AITA for asking my friend to take down her bachelorette party photos?' 'Am I really being unreasonable?'

To start this off I am a muslim woman who wears the hijab. I cover my hair and most of my body. I do not judge those who don't do the same, nor do I try to impose my beliefs onto others. Everyone will have their own personal journeys, and just as I know I'm not perfect, I can't judge others for it either.
I (23F) recently went to a friends bachelorette party. Women only, no drinks, just girls being girls and celebrating a friends soon to be marriage. Maya (24F) has been a friend of mine since kindergarten and I'm more than happy to be a part of such a big part of her life.
She isn't religious, but she accepts my views and even going to let me wear a more modest style abaya as her maid of honor. This is to say Maya understands the hijab and what it means to me, or so I thought.
At the party, I took it off as it was just women. We were going to sleep over anyways so I don't think anyone was expecting me to sleep in the thing. I always find it funny how they react when they get to see my hair, like I'm secretly Repunzel or something.
We watched a movie, took photos and videos, and generally had a good time. I had no problems with the photos being taken, since my friends are usually respectful and don't post them anywhere. It just stays in our groupchat. We went to sleep and the next day everything was normal. We cleaned up and I drove home, finally checking my phone.
I opened instagram to the tagged icon and checked it to see myself and the girls on Mayas public account. I quickly messaged Maya asking her to take it down before anyone else saw, as I couldn't control whether or not some guy was going to see her post, and she refused saying that there were no other good photos of her.
I asked her to simply crop me out or even draw over my hair and neck but she said that it would look wrong and that I'm overreacting. I insisted I wasn't and that she knew that I couldn't show my hair to just anyone. Instead of responding to me, she took it to the groupchat as some sort of "counsel."
Half of them agreed that she shouldn't have posted a photo of me without my hijab and a couple others told me I was overreacting and no one cared besides me. I should note that one of the most vocal of them who disagreed generally doesn't like me so she would have disagreed regardless of what I said.
Most of us are urging her to take down the post, and now she's claiming we're putting her under a lot of stress with the wedding only a week away, but I don't see what that has to do with this. Am I really being unreasonable for wanting to be respected? AITA?
Edit: There were about 40 photos and I was only in 6 of them. People are under the impression that I was in.
ladystetson said:
NTA. She's not your friend. If a friend of mine asked me to remove a photo with them in it, for WHATEVER reason, they'd be removed from the photo before the day ended. My friends can trust me 100% that I won't put them in a position that makes them uncomfortable.
But, at this point, you have no control. You can ask her to remove the photo, but you can't control it. Learn from this and don't trust her again. You can't let your guard down around everyone.
DinaFelice said:
"This is the same thing as if I posted a picture I took of you right after you got out of the shower in just a towel...you may have been fine letting me see you nearly naked in the moment, that doesn't mean you are fine with me showing it to the whole world. Take it down this instant!"
NTA. Maya is engaging in grossly inappropriate behavior similar to revenge porn (and that's not an exaggeration...you consented to her seeing you in a relatively undressed state by your standards, and she is intentionally showing it to people you didn't agree to be naked in front of).
Maybe she didn't realize it when she originally made the decision to post it, but she knows now. Excuses about thinking she looks good in the picture are irrelevant. If I were part of your friend group...
I would be sorely tempted to threaten to show her fiancé a picture of her in her dress (assuming she wants it to be a surprise) or else intentionally taking a half-naked picture of her and informing her I would make it equally public as her picture of you.
I probably wouldn't be able to follow through with it (I truly believe that 2 wrongs don't make a right) but I would refuse to be a bridesmaid if she didn't fix it... because if she didn't fix it, she's not the person I thought she was and I can't support her.
Famous_Specialist_44 said:
She knew you'd be uncomfortable. She understands your boundaries. She carried on regardless and has refused to act upon your request. She is out of order and you are NTA.
lrbikeworks said:
ESH. If you knew photos were being taken you should have probably stayed covered up, since at that point you relinquish control over who sees them. I realize that usually they stay within the group chat, but even then, spouses, SO’s and parents might be privy to them.
You probably should have said something to the photographer(s) at the time they took the pics. They probably should have thought about the implications of showing pictures of you with your hair uncovered. ESH.
TuckerCarlsonsOhface said:
ESH. Never allow photos to be taken that you don’t want other people to see. If you’re so devout that you can’t even let people to see your hair, then you shouldn’t have been in photos with your hair exposed.
At the same time if she was a true friend that understands, and respects your religious beliefs/practices then she wouldn’t post such photos. Ultimately I feel like it’s more on you for letting yourself get into this position...
Since you’re the only one in the group that considered it so important, and regardless of your assumptions about the use of the photos, should know that they could potentially be viewed by anyone.
Captaincakeboy said:
ESH. People won't agree but the posting of photos to social media is an obvious foreseeable outcome. OP for making demands after the fact and friend for not being understanding enough.