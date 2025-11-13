"AITA for asking my girlfriend to pack my food for travel if I'll be the only one driving?"

24M & 24F, in relationship since 3.5 yrs. Currently, we work in the same city but live separately (planning to move in together soon). We like to travel. I've a hatchback. So we travel almost every week to a temple around 1.5 hours far away from one side. We like that place as it also provides scenic views, activities like trekking, rope ways, vivid market etc.

It takes a total of 3 hours of driving. Sounds little, but it's tiring as the temple is situated on hills. So roads are just 2 lane, curvy and demands 101% attention of the driver. Mentally & physically exhausting.

She knows driving, but isn't confident enough to drive on that path, that too with a vehicle she isn't used to enough (my car). She doesn't a car her right now. So obviously, the responsibility of driving has totally fallen on me.