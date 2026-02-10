'AITA for asking my grandparents to help contribute to my wedding?'

Recently my grandmother came dress shopping with me. When I got up to the register I honestly thought she might offer to help pay or contribute in some way but she did not. I paid for my dress myself which is totally fine but it made me start thinking about whether it would be inappropriate to ask them for some level of help with the wedding.

I do not feel entitled to their money and I do not expect them to cover everything. Even a small contribution would help. I am just torn between not wanting to put anyone in an awkward position and feeling like it is reasonable to ask especially since my fiancé’s family is contributing and we are doing everything we can on our own.

So AITA for considering asking my grandparents if they would be willing to help contribute to our wedding?

