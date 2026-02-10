'AITA for asking my grandparents to help contribute to my wedding?'

I (mid 20s F) am getting married in 2026. My fiancé (mid 20s M) and I are paying for the majority of our wedding ourselves and are budgeting very carefully. We have never received financial assistance from our families before not for college living expenses or anything else. We have always handled things on our own.
Traditionally in my family and culture the bride’s side helps pay for the wedding. However my mom simply does not have the financial ability to contribute which I completely understand and do not resent her for at all.
My fiancé’s parents have offered to contribute what they can which we are incredibly grateful for. That said we are still covering most costs ourselves. Here is where I am conflicted. My grandparents are financially comfortable. They have paid for big family vacations helped other relatives with large purchases in the past and are generally generous. However they have not offered to help with wedding expenses.
Recently my grandmother came dress shopping with me. When I got up to the register I honestly thought she might offer to help pay or contribute in some way but she did not. I paid for my dress myself which is totally fine but it made me start thinking about whether it would be inappropriate to ask them for some level of help with the wedding.
I do not feel entitled to their money and I do not expect them to cover everything. Even a small contribution would help. I am just torn between not wanting to put anyone in an awkward position and feeling like it is reasonable to ask especially since my fiancé’s family is contributing and we are doing everything we can on our own.
So AITA for considering asking my grandparents if they would be willing to help contribute to our wedding?
Last_Past4438 said:
YTA. have the wedding YOU can afford.
Weird_Decision7506 said:
If they wanted to offer to help, they would do so.
keesouth said:
Soft YTA. You need to plan the wedding you can afford. If they offer that's one thing but you shouldn't plan anything that you would need their help for.
lostrandomdude said:
YTA. If you can't afford a super expensive fancy wedding, then make it less fancy. Do a wedding that you can afford.
mdthomas said:
They know you are getting married. If they wanted to offer to help, they would do so. YTA.
Impressive_Moment786 said:
YTA- you are the one that wants to get married, if you can't afford the wedding you want, change things so you can afford it. Asking someone else for money to pay for your wedding is entitled.