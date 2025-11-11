'AITA for asking my husband to limit his time with his nephews because our daughters are missing out?'

I take them along by myself but apparently its not as much fun haha. My husband can also only do some days of the week and when their father's away the boys come on those days.

Yesterday, I asked my husband to talk to his sister and set some kind of limit to those days because our daughters like going to the park with him for soccer and its not the same with me or when they go with him and the boys. He looked taken aback and said that they're good kids, theirs dad's away for long stretches and they seem to have fun here.