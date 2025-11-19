'AITA for asking my manager not to hire my former friend?'

Letters_from_summer said:

NTA. Even if you told the manager you reconsider and he should give her an interview he isn't going to do it unless he is 22 and an idiot. It is not uncommon for someone to talk to their manager or the HR department when they get notice someone who may not be the best fit for an organization because they bring the drama is applying.

The company representative then usually weigh the pros and cons of continuing on with the applicant, the risk of conflict, the risk of losing the current employee, and then make a decision, hopefully one in the best interest of the organization, on how to proceed.