"AITA for asking my mother-in-law to do her own dishes?"

In September, my mother-in-law moved in with us “temporarily” after her lease ended and she didn’t have enough money for a new apartment. This all happened about two weeks before I gave birth. Shortly after moving in, she lost her job and was unemployed for about two months, which caused her stay to last much longer than expected.

While living with us rent free she rarely did her own dishes I have been doing them. she regularly left her own tupperware sitting in the sink for weeks at a time, along with some of our dishes she had used. Seeing them there every time I cleaned the kitchen became overwhelming, especially while already exhausted postpartum.