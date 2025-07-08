'AITA for asking my partner to 'quit acting like a child?' I have a surgery coming up.'

"AITA for asking my partner to 'quit acting like a child?'"

I (25F) have a scheduled surgery coming up. Nothing life threatening but because I have very bad endometriosis my OB/GYN has been suggesting surgery and I finally decided for it. My partner (34M) had childhood trauma around hospitals. His mother was a single mother and an EMT and he spent many hours inside and has seen many horrible things.

He has not been to a hospital since he was 14-years-old as he gets panic attacks. On our most recent talk when I asked him if he has scheduled a leave from work he told me that he has so I assumed he would be spending the day with me. Yesterday he asked me who is going to accompany me in the hospital and I was shocked.